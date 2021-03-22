Left Menu

Domestic help among four arrested for theft in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:51 IST
A domestic help, her husband, their son and another person were arrested here in connection with the theft of Rs 2.25 lakh cash from a family, police said on Monday.

Sahibabad police station SHO Vishnu Kaushik said an FIR was registered against the accused based on a complaint from Umesh Kumar Gupta, a resident of Ashirwad Apartments in Sector 5 of Rajendra Nagar Colony.

While Prem Lata Baliyan (44) was booked for theft, her husband, Vivek (48), their son, Aditya (22), and another person identified as Birjesh (23) were booked for conspiracy, Kaushik said.

All four have been arrested, he added.

The stolen cash has also been recovered, the police said.

