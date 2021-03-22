U.S. sanctions two Xinjiang-linked Chinese officials -Treasury Department website

U.S. sanctions two Xinjiang-linked Chinese officials -Treasury Department websiteReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:54 IST
The United States on Monday announced sanctions on two more Chinese officials linked to China's Xinjiang region, where Washington says ethnic Muslims have been the victims of genocide.
An announcement on the website of the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control named the officials as Wang Junzheng and Chen Mingguo.
