Advocate shot at, injured near court in MP's Jabalpur

A 32-year-old advocate was shot at and injured on Monday evening by two motorcycle-borne persons outside the lower court premises of Sihora tehsil here, police said.

Advocate Suryabhan Singh sustained a bullet injury to his abdomen in the incident that took place around 5pm and he has been hospitalized, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) SS Baghel said.

''The accused managed to flee and efforts are on to nab them. The medico-legal report is awaited to ascertain the weapon used in the crime. The statement of the advocate is being recorded,'' the official added.

