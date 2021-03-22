Top Biden immigration officials to head to Mexico for talks

White House border coordinator Roberta Jacobson and other senior Biden administration diplomats will travel to Mexico to discuss migration and development, a senior Mexican official said on Monday. Mexico has beefed up law enforcement at its southern border to stem a sharp increase in migrants entering the country to head for the United States. The rising numbers of arrivals has become an urgent policy challenge for U.S. President Joe Biden.

"The main issue to discuss will be cooperation for development in Central America and the south of Mexico, as well as the joint efforts for safe, orderly and regular migration," Roberto Velasco, the top official at the Mexican foreign ministry for North America, said on Twitter. He said the talks with the foreign ministry would take place on Tuesday.

The U.S. delegation includes Juan Gonzalez, Western Hemisphere director of the U.S. National Security Council, and Ricardo Zuniga, new special envoy for the Northern Triangle of Central America, Velasco said. Zuniga is a Honduran-born U.S. career diplomat. He was former President Barack Obama's top Latin America adviser and played a leading role in secret talks with Cubans that led to Obama's diplomatic breakthrough with Havana in 2014.

Most recently he was detailed from the State Department to work at the Wilson Center think tank. Representatives of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) will also attend the meeting, Velasco said.

