PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:05 IST
Pakistan Day parade postponed due to 'inclement weather'

Pakistan Army on Monday postponed the annual Pakistan Day parade, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, to March 25 due to forecast of bad weather.

The parade commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire.

The Pakistan Day parade scheduled to be held tomorrow has been postponed due to forecast of ''inclement weather and rain'' over the next two days, the military's media wing said in a statement.

''The Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade will now be held on March 25, 2021 as per programme and timings already specified,'' the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The event brings together the civil and military leadership and occasionally foreign leaders are also invited. The then Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was the guest of honour for the 2019 edition of the parade.

The event was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Between 2008 and 2014, no parades were held due to an escalation in military's conflict with the Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). In 2015, the military resumed the parade, declaring that the terrorists were on the run since it launched an operation in 2014 to dislodge them from the restive border regions.

