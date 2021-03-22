Left Menu

U.S. imposes Myanmar-related sanctions on individuals, entities -Treasury website

The United States imposed sanctions on Monday targeting individuals and groups linked to Myanmar's military and its repression of pro-democracy protesters, the U.S. Treasury Department said. The U.S. action came on the heels of the European Union imposing its own sanctions on Monday on 11 individuals linked to the Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar, also known as Burma, the EU's most significant response since the military began suppressing protests violently.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:09 IST
U.S. imposes Myanmar-related sanctions on individuals, entities -Treasury website

The United States imposed sanctions on Monday targeting individuals and groups linked to Myanmar's military and its repression of pro-democracy protesters, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

The U.S. action came on the heels of the European Union imposing its own sanctions on Monday on 11 individuals linked to the Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar, also known as Burma, the EU's most significant response since the military began suppressing protests violently. "The Burmese security forces’ lethal violence against peaceful protesters must end,” said Andrea Gacki, director of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. "We continue to stand with the people of Burma."

Treasury's action targeted Than Hlaing, a police force leader, and military officer Aung Soe, as well as two military groups, the 33rd Light Infantry Division of the Burmese Army and the 77th Light Infantry Division of the Burmese Army.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Calle Jarnkrok nets SO winner for PredatorsCalle Jarnkrok scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lift the visiting Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas ...

Ana de Armas sparks Ben Affleck reunion rumours with necklace selfie, then shuts them down

Cuban actor Ana de Armas sent fans into a frenzy as she fuelled rumours that shed gotten back together with actor Ben Affleck, and quickly after she shut them down. According to Page Six, the 32-year-old Knives Out actor snapped a selfie on...

NWR meets targets set by Railway ministry ahead of schedule

The North Western Railway has met targets set by the Ministry of Railways for infrastructure projects ahead of schedule in the current fiscal, an official said on Monday.The NWR has become the first zone in the entire Indian Railways to ach...

Man, his wife arrested for extorting money from employer

A 33-year-old man and his wife have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from his employer in Delhis Rohini area, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Ravi and his wife Anju 30, residents of Sultanpur Dabas here...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021