U.S. imposes Myanmar-related sanctions on individuals, entities -Treasury website
The United States imposed sanctions on Monday targeting individuals and groups linked to Myanmar's military and its repression of pro-democracy protesters, the U.S. Treasury Department said. The U.S. action came on the heels of the European Union imposing its own sanctions on Monday on 11 individuals linked to the Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar, also known as Burma, the EU's most significant response since the military began suppressing protests violently.Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:09 IST
The United States imposed sanctions on Monday targeting individuals and groups linked to Myanmar's military and its repression of pro-democracy protesters, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
The U.S. action came on the heels of the European Union imposing its own sanctions on Monday on 11 individuals linked to the Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar, also known as Burma, the EU's most significant response since the military began suppressing protests violently. "The Burmese security forces’ lethal violence against peaceful protesters must end,” said Andrea Gacki, director of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. "We continue to stand with the people of Burma."
Treasury's action targeted Than Hlaing, a police force leader, and military officer Aung Soe, as well as two military groups, the 33rd Light Infantry Division of the Burmese Army and the 77th Light Infantry Division of the Burmese Army.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia's Sputnik V could be made in European Union after reported deals
Russia's Sputnik V could be made in European Union after reported deals
European Union joins India-backed disaster resilient infrastructure initiative
INSIGHT-How a Burmese immigrant profited by flipping cheap oil leases from Trump auctions
Jindal Global Law School Signs MoU with 10 Leading Universities in USA, UK, European Union, and Latin America