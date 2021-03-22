Left Menu

Irish High Court to decide on Norwegian Air's debt restructuring this week

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Ireland's High Court is to hold a hearing later this week that could give final approval to Norwegian Air's debt restructuring proposals after a majority of meetings of company creditors accepted the proposals.

If approved by a sufficient number of creditors and by the court in a two-day hearing that begins on Thursday, the plan will clear the way for Norwegian to raise new capital and emerge from bankruptcy protection in Ireland and Norway in May.

"A majority of the meetings and of members have approved the proposals" including at least one impaired class in each of four Norwegian Air subsidiaries in question, Kelley Smith, a lawyer representing the court-appointed examiner, told the court at a hearing on Monday.

