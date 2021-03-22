Lebanon's President Aoun "surprised" by Hariri's comments - spokesman

Lebanon's President Aoun "surprised" by Hariri's comments - spokesmanReuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:15 IST
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun was "surprised" by comments made by Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri, a presidency spokesman said on Monday, denying that Aoun had insisted on a blocking majority in a new government.
"Any comments by the prime minister designate that it is not up to the president to form (a cabinet) ... are unacceptable," the spokesman said, after a meeting between the two leaders failed to break months of political deadlock.
