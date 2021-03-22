Left Menu

Top Biden officials heading to Mexico for migration talks

Mexico has beefed up law enforcement at its southern border to stem a sharp increase in migrants entering the country to head for the United States. "The main issue to discuss will be cooperation for development in Central America and the south of Mexico, as well as the joint efforts for safe, orderly and regular migration," Roberto Velasco, the top official at the Mexican foreign ministry for North America, said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:23 IST
Top Biden officials heading to Mexico for migration talks

U.S. President Joe Biden dispatched U.S. envoys to Mexico and Guatemala on Monday for migration talks as he struggles to contain a burgeoning humanitarian challenge along the southwest U.S. border with Mexico.

White House border coordinator Roberta Jacobson will travel to Mexico for talks with Mexican officials aimed at developing "an effective and humane plan of action to manage migration," White House spokeswoman Emily Horne said. The visit was also announced by Mexico's foreign ministry, which said the talks would take place on Tuesday.

Jacobson will be joined by Juan Gonzalez, the National Security Council's senior director for the Western Hemisphere, and Ricardo Zuniga, just appointed by the State Department as the Northern Triangle special envoy. Zuniga is a Honduran-born U.S. career diplomat, a Cuba specialist, and was top Latin America adviser to then-President Barack Obama.

Gonzalez will continue to Guatemala to meet Guatemalan officials, as well as representatives from civil society and non-government organizations. Gonzalez' aim in Guatemala is to "address root causes of migration in the region and build a more hopeful future in the region," Horne said.

Biden’s promise to end former President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies has been complicated by a recent spike in the number of migrants crossing the border illegally. An uptick in the number of migrants fleeing violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America is testing Biden’s commitment to a more humane immigration policy.

U.S. officials are struggling to house and process an increasing number of unaccompanied children, many of whom have been stuck in jail-like border stations for days while they await placement in overwhelmed government-run shelters. Mexico has beefed up law enforcement at its southern border to stem a sharp increase in migrants entering the country to head for the United States.

"The main issue to discuss will be cooperation for development in Central America and the south of Mexico, as well as the joint efforts for safe, orderly and regular migration," Roberto Velasco, the top official at the Mexican foreign ministry for North America, said on Twitter. Representatives of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) will also attend the meeting, Velasco said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NWR meets targets set by Railway ministry ahead of schedule

The North Western Railway has met targets set by the Ministry of Railways for infrastructure projects ahead of schedule in the current fiscal, an official said on Monday.The NWR has become the first zone in the entire Indian Railways to ach...

U.S. weighs next steps on China after talks, sanctions -White House

The White House said it was evaluating its next steps toward China after lower level talks in Alaska last week and sanctions over alleged abuses in Xinjiang announced earlier on Monday.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, speaking to reporter...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Calle Jarnkrok nets SO winner for PredatorsCalle Jarnkrok scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lift the visiting Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas ...

Ana de Armas sparks Ben Affleck reunion rumours with necklace selfie, then shuts them down

Cuban actor Ana de Armas sent fans into a frenzy as she fuelled rumours that shed gotten back together with actor Ben Affleck, and quickly after she shut them down. According to Page Six, the 32-year-old Knives Out actor snapped a selfie on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021