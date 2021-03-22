1 dead, 3 injured in wedding fight; siblings, father held

One person was killed and three injured in a fight at a wedding function in Pahami village in Nagpur's Bhivapur tehsil, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday and several vehicles were ransacked, an official said.

''When one of the guests was having food, he was accidentally pushed by a relative of the groom. The guest left the venue and came back with his father and brother, both of whom were armed with rods. In the melee that ensued, one person was killed and three injured,'' he said.

The deceased has been identified as Ashwin Tembhare and the accused as Sachin Dahake, his brother Sameer and father Waman, the Bhivapur police station official added.

