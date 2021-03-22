Left Menu

COVID-19: Panel recommends 10 pc college fee cut, Guj HC told

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:50 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

A committee formed to look into the reduction of college fees amid the COVID-19 pandemic has suggested a 10 per cent cut as a relief to parents of students, the Gujarat High Court was informed on Monday.

The HC is hearing a PIL seeking cut in college fees on the lines of the 25 per cent reduction in school fees.

The division bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and IJ Vora posted the matter for hearing on March 26 to enable the advocate general to obtain appropriate instructions from the state government.

''The advocate general made a statement during the hearing that the two committees appointed in September last year have proposed a fee reduction of 10 percent (in colleges),'' said Advocate Ronith Joy representing petitioner Mita Brahmbhatt in the PIL.

The court was earlier informed that the government had constituted two separate committees, one to deal with the fees for professional courses and the other for non-professional courses' fees. Both the committees are headed by retired Justice Akshay Mehta.

The petitioner has sought the court's direction to the state government to reduce college fees in the same manner in which the 25 per cent reduction in school fees was effected as a relief to the parents of students.

The government should extend the same analogy and rationale to college students because parents of both are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, said the petition.

The state government had, in September last year, asked private schools to take 25 per cent cut in annual fees.

PTI KA BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

