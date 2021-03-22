Left Menu

Cabinet formation talks in Lebanon collapse amid crisis

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri made the announcement following a short meeting with President Michel Aoun a last-ditch effort at repairing a rift that has impeded formation of a government tasked with halting the countrys rapid economic collapse.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:57 IST
Cabinet formation talks in Lebanon collapse amid crisis

Talks on the formation of a new Cabinet in Lebanon collapsed Monday, heralding more economic and financial collapse for the small Arab country. Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri made the announcement following a short meeting with President Michel Aoun — a last-ditch effort at repairing a rift that has impeded formation of a government tasked with halting the country's rapid economic collapse. Hariri placed the blame squarely on Aoun for the months-long delay, accusing him of insisting on acquiring veto power for his allies in the new government. Hariri, who was tasked by Aoun to form a Cabinet in October after he was named by a majority of lawmakers, is seeking to form a Cabinet of technocrats, or non-partisan specialists, while Aoun has asked for an expanded Cabinet of at least 20 ministers. Hariri said Aoun sent him a proposed list of Cabinet ministers, with veto power given to his alliance, asking him to simply sign off on the names. He said he rejected that request as unconstitutional.

“The prime minister-designate's job is not to fill in lists from anyone, and it is not the job of the president to form a government,” Hariri said.

Aoun's office strongly denied the claim that the president sent Hariri a list with names, suggesting that Hariri did not wish to form a government for reasons that have nothing to do with its make-up. Aoun was elected to a six-year term by parliament in 2016 after Lebanon had been nearly two years without a president. He is an ally of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. Hariri, who has worked closely with Hezbollah before, is locked in a power struggle with Aoun's political party and is under pressure to exclude Hezbollah from a future Cabinet.

The economic and financial crisis roiling Lebanon is the gravest threat to its stability since the 15-year civil war ended in 1990.

The country's local currency has been in a free fall since late 2019, losing over 90% of its value. The government defaulted on its foreign debt last year and nearly half the population has been pushed into poverty and unemployment.

Prices of basic goods have increased and inflation has soared. Banks have imposed informal controls on people's savings, and the Central Bank's foreign reserves have shrunk in a country dependent on imports.

The outgoing government resigned last August, following a massive explosion at Beirut's port that killed 211 people, wounded more than 6,000 and damaged entire neighbourhoods in the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. weighs next steps on China after talks, sanctions -White House

The White House said it was evaluating its next steps toward China after lower level talks in Alaska last week and sanctions over alleged abuses in Xinjiang announced earlier on Monday.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, speaking to reporter...

Sports News Roundup: Calle Jarnkrok nets SO winner for Predators; Tokyo organisers to bar most international volunteers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NHL roundup Calle Jarnkrok nets SO winner for PredatorsCalle Jarnkrok scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lift the visiting Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas S...

NWR meets targets set by Railway ministry ahead of schedule

The North Western Railway has met targets set by the Ministry of Railways for infrastructure projects ahead of schedule in the current fiscal, an official said on Monday.The NWR has become the first zone in the entire Indian Railways to ach...

Ana de Armas sparks Ben Affleck reunion rumours with necklace selfie, then shuts them down

Cuban actor Ana de Armas sent fans into a frenzy as she fuelled rumours that shed gotten back together with actor Ben Affleck, and quickly after she shut them down. According to Page Six, the 32-year-old Knives Out actor snapped a selfie on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021