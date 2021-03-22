Left Menu

EU, China impose tit-for-tat sanctions over Xinjiang abuses

China denies rights abuses in Xinjiang and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism. Beijing's retaliation included sanctions on European lawmakers, the EU's main foreign policy decision-making body known as the Political and Security Committee and two institutes.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:07 IST
EU, China impose tit-for-tat sanctions over Xinjiang abuses

The European Union imposed sanctions on Monday on four Chinese officials, including a top security director, for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, to which Beijing responded with its own sanctions on Europeans. Unlike the United States, the EU has sought to avoid confrontation with Beijing, but a decision to impose the first significant sanctions since an EU arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy crackdown indicates a change in posture.

The Netherlands summoned China's ambassador to The Hague after Beijing announced its measures on 10 Europeans, while the European Parliament, along with German and Belgian and other foreign ministers, rejected the Chinese retaliation. Accused of mass detentions of Muslim Uighurs in northwestern China, those targeted by the EU included Chen Mingguo, the director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau. The EU said Chen was responsible for "serious human rights violations."

In its Official Journal, the EU accused Chen of "arbitrary detentions and degrading treatment inflicted upon Uighurs and people from other Muslim ethnic minorities, as well as systematic violations of their freedom of religion or belief". Others hit with travel bans and asset freezes were: senior Chinese officials Wang Mingshan and Wang Junzheng, the former deputy party secretary in Xinjiang, Zhu Hailun, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Public Security Bureau.

However, the EU did not designate the top official in Xinjiang, Chen Quanguo, who is targeted by U.S. sanctions. Activists and U.N. rights experts say at least 1 million Muslims are being detained in camps in the remote western region of Xinjiang. The activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labour and sterilisations. China denies rights abuses in Xinjiang and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

Beijing's retaliation included sanctions on European lawmakers, the EU's main foreign policy decision-making body known as the Political and Security Committee and two institutes. German politician Reinhard Butikofer, who chairs the European Parliament's delegation to China, was among the most high profile figures to be hit. The non-profit Alliance of Democracies Foundation, founded by former NATO secretary-general Anders Fogh Rasmussen, was on the list, according to a statement by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"As long as human rights are being violated, I cannot stay silent. These sanctions prove that China is sensitive to pressure. Let this be an encouragement to all my European colleagues: Speak out!" Dutch lawmaker Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, who was put on China's sanctions list, said on Twitter. Restricted from entering China or doing business with it, Beijing accused them of seriously harming the country's sovereignty and interests over Xinjiang. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the EU to "correct its mistake" and not to interfere in China's internal affairs.

While mainly symbolic, the EU sanctions mark a significant hardening in the bloc's policy towards China, which Brussels long regarded as a benign trading partner but now views as a systematic abuser of basic rights and freedoms. The EU had not sanctioned China significantly since 1989 although it targeted two computer hackers and a technology firm in 2020 as part of broader cyber sanctions. The arms embargo is still in place.

All 27 EU governments agreed to the punitive measures, but Hungary's foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, called them "harmful" and "pointless." China is the EU's second-largest trading partner after the United States and Beijing is both a big market and a major investor which has courted poorer and central European states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. weighs next steps on China after talks, sanctions -White House

The White House said it was evaluating its next steps toward China after lower level talks in Alaska last week and sanctions over alleged abuses in Xinjiang announced earlier on Monday.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, speaking to reporter...

Sports News Roundup: Calle Jarnkrok nets SO winner for Predators; Tokyo organisers to bar most international volunteers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NHL roundup Calle Jarnkrok nets SO winner for PredatorsCalle Jarnkrok scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lift the visiting Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas S...

NWR meets targets set by Railway ministry ahead of schedule

The North Western Railway has met targets set by the Ministry of Railways for infrastructure projects ahead of schedule in the current fiscal, an official said on Monday.The NWR has become the first zone in the entire Indian Railways to ach...

Ana de Armas sparks Ben Affleck reunion rumours with necklace selfie, then shuts them down

Cuban actor Ana de Armas sent fans into a frenzy as she fuelled rumours that shed gotten back together with actor Ben Affleck, and quickly after she shut them down. According to Page Six, the 32-year-old Knives Out actor snapped a selfie on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021