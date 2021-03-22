USTR says Tai, Canadian counterpart to pursue high level trade meeting with Mexico

USTR says Tai, Canadian counterpart to pursue high level trade meeting with MexicoReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:08 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai agreed on Monday in a call with her Canadian counterpart to pursue a ministerial-level meeting of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement's governing body, including Mexico's trade minister, USTR said in a statement.
Tai, who was sworn into office on Thursday, and Mary Ng, Canada's trade minister "both committed to future engagement on shared priorities, including recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, climate and environmental issues, forced labor, and reform at the World Trade Organization," USTR said in a statement.
The two ministers also discussed the importance of fully implementing USMCA and "building a trade partnership that advances racial equity and supports underserved communities," USTR said.
