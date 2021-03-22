UK PM Johnson reassures NATO chief that defence spending will stay above target

UK PM Johnson reassures NATO chief that defence spending will stay above targetReuters | London | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:11 IST
Britain's defence spending will remain above NATO's target following the announcement of its new defence budget, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday.
"The increased investment in defence brings the UK's total spending to 2.2% of GDP – significantly above the NATO target," Johnson told Stoltenberg, according to a readout from Johnson's Downing Street office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Britain
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Boris Johnson
- Johnson
- Stoltenberg
ALSO READ
Shake off your ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade
'Not running away': Women fighting on Britain's COVID-19 front line
Britain will iron out technical issues with EU, says PM Johnson
Britain's Labour calls government's health pay offer "reprehensible", steps up budget criticism
Britain tells Iran continued confinement of Zaghari-Ratcliffe is 'unacceptable'