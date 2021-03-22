Left Menu

Sinha calls for participation of elected representatives, people of J-K in rainwater harvesting

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:17 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for active participation of elected representatives and people in rainwater harvesting and water conservation.

With an aim of taking water conservation to grassroots level through people's participation across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ''Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain'' campaign on the occasion of World Water Day on Monday.

The lieutenant governor presided over the union territory-level event held at the Convention Centre in Jammu.

To augment water supply across the union territory, Sinha also inaugurated and laid the foundation online of various schemes and project worth Rs 117.49 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor underscored the significance of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan campaign for water conservation and administered a pledge for judicious use of water, saving water bodies and harvesting rainwater.

''Our existence and prosperity is connected to water which is a great gift of nature. Our ancestors have done significant work in the past to harvest rainwater and store it. Now, it is the responsibility of the new generation to work for the revival of traditional methods of rainwater harvesting,'' Sinha said.

He said there is a need to implement interventions for water conservation like mapping of water resources, preparing water conservation plans through gram sabhas, cleaning traditional water bodies, removing encroachments and obstructions in water channels to achieve the desired results on the ground.

The Lt Governor made valuable suggestions for rainwater harvesting and water conservation. He stressed on the need to focus on five aspects - water conservation and rainwater harvesting, renovation of traditional and other water bodies, reuse of water and recharging of structures, watershed development, and intensive afforestation.

While making special mention of the extraordinary work done in Jammu and Kashmir including rainwater harvesting through 850 tanks in Kulgam and the Jeevika project in Udhampur, the Lt Governor called for exploring possibilities for expansion of similar progressive works in other districts as well.

Laying special emphasis on preserving water bodies, Sinha suggested for developing a mobile application for monitoring of water bodies and seeking feedback from the public so that the administration and people can work together to save and revive water bodies and wet lands.

