World Water Day: Maharashtra CM praises Paani Foundation

It is possible to create prosperous villages through teamwork and affinity towards a scheme, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday as he referred to the 'Satyamev Jayate' competition of Paani Foundation.

Thackeray made the remarks on the occasion of World Water Day at an event of the foundation, started by actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao.

Maharashtra Ministers Dadaji Bhuse and Shankarrao Gadakh also attended the event besides Thackeray, Khan and Rao.

''Green revolution can be attained through water revolution and opulence can be achieved through the green revolution. But this is not a work of an individual, it is a work for which all need to come together,'' an official statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

He said this culture of water management will make the state and its villages prosperous.

According to the statement, Khan said Paani Foundation started its work five years ago with a dream of water- sufficient Maharashtra.

Now, instead of extending the scope of the work in more villages, the foundation is working towards making select ones prosperous by going deeper.

The foundation, therefore. is working only in 900 villages at present, Khan said.

