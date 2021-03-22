U.S. climate envoy Kerry to meet with his Chinese counterpart -MSNBC

U.S. climate envoy Kerry to meet with his Chinese counterpart -MSNBCReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:45 IST
The United States' Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will meet with his Chinese counterpart, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.
Sullivan, speaking in an interview on MSNBC, did not give an exact date for the U.S.-China meeting on climate issues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
