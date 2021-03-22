USTR says Tai, UK's Truss discussed trade talks, China, aircraft dispute

USTR says Tai, UK's Truss discussed trade talks, China, aircraft disputeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:46 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed with her British counterpart her ongoing review of previous U.S.-UK trade negotiations during the Trump administration and cooperating to jointly address unfair trade practices of China and other non-market economies, USTR said in a statement.
Tai and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss "also agreed to partner on key issues, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, resolving the large civil aircraft subsidies dispute, WTO reform, climate change, forced labor and support for a worker-centered trade policy."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New Zealand's Auckland emerges from lockdown, Australia starts AstraZeneca vaccinations
Australian Rules-Hall of Famer Hunter to donate brain for concussion research
Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe - her lawyer says
British-Iranian aid worker has ankle tag removed, court summons - UK lawmaker
Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe - her lawyer says