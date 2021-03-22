ASI assaulted in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:52 IST
An assistant sub-inspector was tied to a tree and beaten up by a family when a woman accused him of sexual assault in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh on Monday, according to police. Gangrar Circle Officer said ASI Shyamlal was rescued by police. ''The ASI had gone to investigate a complaint lodged by a man for the theft of his buffalo against his own son. He was probing the matter there when the wife of the accused son blamed the ASI of sexually assaulting her following which her family members held him hostage and tied to a tree,” he said. He was beaten up by family members, including the man who had lodged the case.

“Two separate cases have been lodged in this connection. The ASI has alleged assault while the woman has lodged a rape case. No arrest has made so far and the matter in being probed,” he added.

