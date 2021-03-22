Left Menu

U.S. trade chief Tai focused on USMCA, China ties in first trade calls

Tai is also due to speak with her counterpart from the European Union, which is hoping for a reset in ties with the United States after four years of tariffs and tensions under the Trump administration. Tai agreed with Canada's trade minister, Mary Ng, to pursue a ministerial-level meeting of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement's governing body, including Mexico's trade minister, the U.S. Trade Representative's Office (USTR) said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 23:00 IST
U.S. trade chief Tai focused on USMCA, China ties in first trade calls

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai hit the ground running on Monday after being sworn in as President Joe Biden's top trade negotiator last week, making initial calls to her counterparts in Canada and Britain. Tai is also due to speak with her counterpart from the European Union, which is hoping for a reset in ties with the United States after four years of tariffs and tensions under the Trump administration.

Tai agreed with Canada's trade minister, Mary Ng, to pursue a ministerial-level meeting of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement's governing body, including Mexico's trade minister, the U.S. Trade Representative's Office (USTR) said in a statement. Both officials committed to future engagement on shared priorities, including recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, climate and environmental issues, forced labor and reform at the World Trade Organization, USTR said in a statement.

The two officials also discussed the importance of fully implementing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada pact and building a partnership that advances racial equity and supports underserved communities, USTR said. China was a key topic in Tai's call with British trade minister Liz Truss, USTR and Truss's office said,

USTR said the two officials agreed to "work constructively to address unfair trade practices of non-market economies, such as China," including looking at issues such as use of forced labor. The two officials "resolved that the UK and US will collaborate to address our shared concerns, including on serious issues such as forced labor, at the G7 and WTO," according to the UK statement.

USTR said they also agreed to work together on other key issues, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing a longstanding dispute over aircraft subsidies, reforming the World Trade Organization and climate change, it said. Tai discussed her ongoing review of U.S.-U.K. talks about a free trade agreement conducted under the former Trump administration. The two officials agreed to continue discussions at the Group of Seven (G7) Trade Ministerial meeting in March. Britain is leading the G7 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. welcomes Saudi, Yemen government commitment to new ceasefire plan -State Department

The United States welcomes the commitment of Saudi Arabia and the internationally recognized government of Yemen to a new ceasefire plan, the State Department said on Monday.All parties to the Yemen conflict should commit seriously to an im...

Deshmukh pressurised me to implicate certain BJP leaders in Delkar death case: Param Bir Singh in SC plea

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Monday filed a petition before the Supreme Court and claimed that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pressurised to probe the role of certain BJP leaders and to somehow implicate them i...

Electoral officer suspended after 5 voter ID cards in name of single person found generated in system

An electoral officer in poll bound Kerala was on Monday suspended, pending enquiry, after five voter identity cards in the name of a single person was found generated in the computer sytem at Uduma in Kasaragod district.Chief Electoral Offi...

Nigeria suspends Emirates flights over COVID-19 tests

Nigeria suspended the airline Emirates from flying into or out of its territory last week after the carrier imposed additional COVID-19 test requirements on passengers from the country, the aviation minister said on Monday. Emirates said la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021