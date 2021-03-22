Mob attacks traffic cops after engineer dies in accident

Mysuru, Mar 22 (PTI): Enraged over the death of a civil engineer, a mob went on a rampage here on Monday, damaging a police van and attacking the traffic policemen.

The 47-year-old civil engineer was speeding on his bike when the policemen checking vehicles tried to stop him. But, he went to the extreme left at a great speed and the two- wheeler skidded, and he fell. He died on the spot, the police said.

This angered the mob which damaged the police vehicle and beat up the traffic policemen.

On hearing this, a deputy commissioner of police Prakash Gowda went to the scene and dispersed the crowd.

The traffic policemen, who faced the mob fury, were taken to a hospital and their condition is stable, the police said.

