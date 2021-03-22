Maha: MSEDCL engineer held for bribery

Maha: MSEDCL engineer held for briberyPTI | Thane | Updated: 22-03-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 23:32 IST
A MSEDCL engineer was arrested by the Thane unit of ACB on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said.
Shailesh Kamble (52) demanded Rs 15,000 to issue a work completion certificate and was nabbed in a trap laid by the ACB following a complaint, he said.
Kamble has been arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was underway, he added.
