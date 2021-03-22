NCPCR takes cognisance of 7yr old's death in crude bomb explosion today, warns of stringent measures if arrest not made within 24 hours

By Joymala Bagchi The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognisance of the death of a seven-year-old in a crude bomb explosion in West Bengal's Burdwan district on Monday evening and has asked the district administration to arrest the culprits within 24 hours or else face stringent action.

While talking to ANI, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo stated, "Death of a child is a very serious matter and NCPCR will not tolerate it, moreover if deaths are caused by violence related to the elections." "I spoke with the district administration and gave asked them to arrest the culprits within 24 hours else Commission will take stringent measures. Have copied the letter to Election commission as well," added Kanoongo.

The Commission has taken cognisance in the matter under Section 13 (1J) of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act 2005. "It has been gathered that no accused has been arrested so far by the Police and the matter is under investigation", the NCPCR letter reads.

The Commission also ensured medical treatment of the injured minor child. The incident took place in Burdwan district's Rasikpur's Subhaspally area today.

An investigation has been initiated and the area has been cordoned off. The Election Commission has sought a report from the Burdwan district administration and state Chief Secretary within 24 hours over this incident.

The incident comes as the state is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections. Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held from March 27 to April 29 in eight phases. Results will be declared on May 2. (ANI)

