China disappointed by UK's 'wrong decision' on Xinjiang sanctions -embassy

Britain's move to put sanctions on Chinese officials over alleged abuses in Xinjiang is a wrong decision, an official at its London embassy said on Monday, adding the decision was not based on facts.

"I feel disappointed, and I'm strongly opposed to this move, because this is a totally wrong decision," Yang Xiaoguang, charge d'affaires at China's embassy in London, told Sky News.

"The accusation against us in Xinjiang is totally groundless, and not based on facts."

