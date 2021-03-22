Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-03-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 23:48 IST
Ken-Betwa agreement will change face of Bundelkhand: MP CM
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Terming the tripartite agreement between Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and the Centre on Ken- Betwa river interlinking as an important initiative, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said it will change the fate and face of the Bundelkhand region.

The agreement was signed in Delhi by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Chouhan.

The Ken Betwa Link Project (KBLP) involves transfer of water from Ken to Betwa river through the construction of Daudhan Dam and a canal linking the two rivers, the Lower Orr project, Kotha Barrage and the Bina Complex Multipurpose Project.

''The tripartite agreement signed in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of World Water Day is an important initiative. It will change the fate and face of MP's Bundelkhand region and will ensure irrigation of 8.11 lakh hectares in this area,'' an official release quoted Chouhan as saying.

It will also ensure availability of adequate drinking water to nearly 41 lakh people, he added.

MP Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat said the dream of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to link rivers in the country began on Monday with the inking of the tripartite agreement.

''It will prove to be a milestone for the development of the country and will directly benefit six districts of the region,'' Silawat said.

