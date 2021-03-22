Left Menu

Britain imposes sanctions on Chinese officials, state body over Xinjiang

Britain imposed sanctions on Monday on four Chinese officials and a state security body over human rights abuses against the mainly Muslim Uighur community in Xinjiang, part of coordinated action by some Western countries to put pressure on Beijing. Earlier on Monday, the United States announced sanctions on two more Chinese officials linked to China's Xinjiang region and the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials, including a top security director.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-03-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 23:50 IST
Britain imposes sanctions on Chinese officials, state body over Xinjiang
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain imposed sanctions on Monday on four Chinese officials and a state security body over human rights abuses against the mainly Muslim Uighur community in Xinjiang, part of coordinated action by some Western countries to put pressure on Beijing.

Earlier on Monday, the United States announced sanctions on two more Chinese officials linked to China's Xinjiang region and the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials, including a top security director. Britain has repeatedly denounced torture, forced labour and sterilisations that it says are taking place against Muslim Uighurs on an "industrial scale" in Xinjiang and repeated its criticism on Monday.

Activists and U.N. rights experts have said that at least 1 million Muslims are detained in camps in the remote region. China denies abuses and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism. "The evidence of widespread human rights abuses in Xinjiang cannot be ignored," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Britain imposed sanctions on the same four officials as the EU: Chen Mingguo, the director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, senior Chinese officials Wang Mingshan and Wang Junzheng, the former deputy party secretary in Xinjiang, Zhu Hailun, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Public Security Bureau. They will be subject to an asset freeze, the government said.

Beijing responded to the EU by saying it had decided to impose sanctions on 10 EU individuals in a rare escalation of diplomatic tensions. China's embassy in London criticised Britain's move.

"I feel disappointed, and I'm strongly opposed to this move, because this is a totally wrong decision," Yang Xiaoguang, China's charge d'affaires in London, told Sky News. "The accusation against us in Xinjiang is totally groundless, and not based on facts."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities inch higher, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise

Global equities gained and safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries rallied on Monday as investors weighed rising coronavirus cases in Europe against a break in the recent run-up of bond yields sparked by concerns of higher global inflatio...

BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo Co Says Started First Vaccinations In A Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial In Japan Of Its Vaccine

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd STARTED FIRST VACCINATIONS IN A PHASE 12 CLINICAL TRIAL IN JAPAN OF AN MRNA COVID-19 VACCINE BEING DEVELOPED BY CO Source text httpsbit.ly3tKwxfH Further company coverageAlso Read In Japan, vending machines help ease ...

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 198,239

Mexico registered another 203 coronavirus fatalities on Monday, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 198,239, according to health ministry data.The ministrys data also showed an additional 1,388 confirmed infections, for a tota...

France to summon Chinese envoy over threats, insults

Frances foreign ministry has summoned Chinas ambassador over repeated insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher and a decision by Beijing to sanction officials across the European Union.The words of the Chinese Embassy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021