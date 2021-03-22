U.S. welcomes Saudi, Yemen government commitment to new ceasefire plan -State Department

The United States welcomes the commitment of Saudi Arabia and the internationally recognized government of Yemen to a new ceasefire plan, the State Department said on Monday.

All parties to the Yemen conflict should "commit seriously" to an immediate ceasefire and engage in negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations, deputy State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told a news briefing.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)