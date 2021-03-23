Woman murdered in Ulhasnagar, daughter detained, man held

The 15-year-old daughter of a woman who was murdered in Ulhasnagar in Thane district has been detained while the former's friend has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The 40-year-old woman was found dead in the early hours of Sunday and a probe zeroed in on her 15-year-old daughter and her boyfriend who works in a jeans factory in the vicinity, an official said.

''The woman was opposed to their relationship so the two conspired and killed her with sharp weapons,'' the official said.

Yadav was remanded in police custody till March 27 while the girl has been sent to a remand home, he added.

