Left Menu

Inside border facility in Texas, migrants crowd together, new photos show

Separated into groups by walls of plastic sheeting, dozens of migrants lie on the floor, packed closely in together in recent photographs taken inside a U.S. border processing center in Donna, Texas.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 00:21 IST
Inside border facility in Texas, migrants crowd together, new photos show

Separated into groups by walls of plastic sheeting, dozens of migrants lie on the floor, packed closely in together in recent photographs taken inside a U.S. border processing center in Donna, Texas. The photos were released on Monday and were provided to Reuters by Texas Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, whose office said they were taken over the weekend.

In one of the first major challenges of his presidency, U.S. President Joe Biden is trying to contain a burgeoning humanitarian crisis along the southwest U.S. border with Mexico. A sharp rise in the number of migrants fleeing violence, natural disasters, and economic hardship in Central America is testing Biden's commitment to a more humane immigration policy than that of his predecessor, Donald Trump. Hopes of a less hardline response from the U.S. government has encouraged some migrants to make the journey north.

U.S. officials are struggling to house and process an increasing number of unaccompanied children, many of whom have been stuck in border stations for days while they await placement in overwhelmed government-run shelters. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said last month it was opening the temporary facility in Donna to provide processing capacity for the heavily trafficked Rio Grande Valley sector while a permanent center in McAllen was being renovated. It said at the time that the Donna facility was expected to provide ample areas for eating and sleeping.

In one photo, people of all ages, including children, are shown sitting on the floor. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, all appear to be wearing masks but they are crowded close together. In others, rows of people are seen lying down next to each other on mats and covered in emergency blankets.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for physical distancing during the pandemic is at least 6 ft to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The CBP did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities inch higher, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise

Global equities gained and safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries rallied on Monday as investors weighed rising coronavirus cases in Europe against a break in the recent run-up of bond yields sparked by concerns of higher global inflatio...

BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo Co Says Started First Vaccinations In A Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial In Japan Of Its Vaccine

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd STARTED FIRST VACCINATIONS IN A PHASE 12 CLINICAL TRIAL IN JAPAN OF AN MRNA COVID-19 VACCINE BEING DEVELOPED BY CO Source text httpsbit.ly3tKwxfH Further company coverageAlso Read In Japan, vending machines help ease ...

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 198,239

Mexico registered another 203 coronavirus fatalities on Monday, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 198,239, according to health ministry data.The ministrys data also showed an additional 1,388 confirmed infections, for a tota...

France to summon Chinese envoy over threats, insults

Frances foreign ministry has summoned Chinas ambassador over repeated insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher and a decision by Beijing to sanction officials across the European Union.The words of the Chinese Embassy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021