U.S., Canada, UK call on China to end 'repression' in Xinjiang

U.S., Canada, UK call on China to end 'repression' in XinjiangReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 00:29 IST
The United States, Canada and Great Britain denounced China on Monday for what they described as Beijing's "repressive practices" against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.
"We stand united and call for justice for those suffering in Xinjiang," the three countries foreign ministers said in a joint statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
