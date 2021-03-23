Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Kenyan policemen to face murder trial over UK aristocrat's death - judge

The ruling is the result of an inquest that began in 2019 in the coastal city of Mombasa in a case seen as a test of whether Kenya’s security services can be held accountable for the use of excessive force and extrajudicial killings. The judge said he was satisfied with the case presented by the prosecution, which sought to have the four face murder charges over Monson's death.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 23-03-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 00:30 IST
UPDATE 2-Kenyan policemen to face murder trial over UK aristocrat's death - judge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four Kenyan policemen will stand trial for murder after a judge ruled on Monday they have a case to answer in the death of British aristocrat Alex Monson, who died in their custody in 2012.

"The accused should tell the court what happened since the deceased was arrested in good health," High Court Judge Erick Ogolla ruled. The policemen - Naftali Chege, Charles Wangombe Munyiri, Baraka Bulima and John Pamba - were accused of killing 28-year-old Monson, son of Nicholas, the 12th Baron Monson, and heir to a family estate in Lincolnshire, in eastern England.

Monson was found dead in his cell after being arrested for allegedly possessing cannabis. The police have said Monson died of an overdose, but his mother Hilary Monson told the court that her son had not been a drug addict either at the time of his arrest or at any other time.

Two reports by government pathologists, seen by Reuters at the time, said Monson died after suffering a traumatic blow to the head. An inquest found there had been attempts to cover up the incident, and threats against witnesses. The ruling is the result of an inquest that began in 2019 in the coastal city of Mombasa in a case seen as a test of whether Kenya's security services can be held accountable for the use of excessive force and extrajudicial killings.

The judge said he was satisfied with the case presented by the prosecution, which sought to have the four face murder charges over Monson's death. The judge said no evidence was presented in court to show Monson was assaulted elsewhere other than within the police station after he was detained.

Forty-five witnesses including police officers testified during the inquest. "We are happy with this ruling and we hope at the end of day justice for my late son will be served," Hilary Monson told Reuters in Mombasa after the ruling.

The trial of the policemen is due to begin on May 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities inch higher, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise

Global equities gained and safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries rallied on Monday as investors weighed rising coronavirus cases in Europe against a break in the recent run-up of bond yields sparked by concerns of higher global inflatio...

BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo Co Says Started First Vaccinations In A Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial In Japan Of Its Vaccine

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd STARTED FIRST VACCINATIONS IN A PHASE 12 CLINICAL TRIAL IN JAPAN OF AN MRNA COVID-19 VACCINE BEING DEVELOPED BY CO Source text httpsbit.ly3tKwxfH Further company coverageAlso Read In Japan, vending machines help ease ...

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 198,239

Mexico registered another 203 coronavirus fatalities on Monday, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 198,239, according to health ministry data.The ministrys data also showed an additional 1,388 confirmed infections, for a tota...

France to summon Chinese envoy over threats, insults

Frances foreign ministry has summoned Chinas ambassador over repeated insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher and a decision by Beijing to sanction officials across the European Union.The words of the Chinese Embassy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021