Brazil's Bolsonaro says he is still not 'convinced' by COVID-19 restrictions

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday said he had not yet been convinced to change his long-held stance against lockdown measures to control the coronavirus outbreak sweeping his nation.

Speaking at an event in Brasilia, Bolsonaro said lockdowns only served to make the poor poorer, and he refused to moderate his position against stay-at-home measures which he said kill jobs. He added that Brazil's focus should be on destroying the virus and not attacking his government.

