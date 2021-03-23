Left Menu

U.S. to announce more border facilities in coming days -Psaki

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2021 01:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 01:52 IST
The federal government will announce additional facilities to house and process the surge of child migrants at the southwest U.S. border in coming days and weeks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"We've announced the opening of new facilities, we'll announce the opening of more in the coming days and weeks of places where kids can have access to health care, can have access to educational resources even legal resources," Psaki said in an interview with CNN.

