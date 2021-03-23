N.Korea's Kim stressed to China's Xi the need to strengthen unity and cooperation -KCNA

N.Korea's Kim stressed to China's Xi the need to strengthen unity and cooperation -KCNAReuters | Pyongyang | Updated: 23-03-2021 03:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 03:04 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed to China's President Xi Jinping the need to strengthen unity and cooperation between the two countries, North Korean state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.
Kim made the remarks in a verbal message to China's Xi, following Xi's earlier remarks.
