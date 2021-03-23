Left Menu

UN chief ‘profoundly concerned’ over rise in violence against Asians

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has issued a statement expressing his profound concern over the rise in violence against Asians, and people of Asian descent, during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UN News | Updated: 23-03-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 03:32 IST
UN chief ‘profoundly concerned’ over rise in violence against Asians

Compounding the general scourge of racism unleashed by COVID-19, in the United States last week, an outpouring of fear and anger grew following the shooting to death of six women of Asian descent in and around Atlanta by a lone gunman, which left eight dead overall.

The coalition “Stop AAPI Hate”, which documents and addresses anti-Asian hate and discrimination amid the pandemic across the US, released data last month reporting that there were more than 2,800 first-hand accounts of hate crimes having taken place between late March and the end of last year, across 47 states and Washington DC.

Just over seven per cent of these incidents involved Asian Americans over 60 years old.

The hashtag #StopAsianHate has spread widely across social media, drawing support from many public figures both inside and outside the community.

President Joe Biden condemned anti-Asian racism, during a solidarity visit to Atlanta in the wake of Tuesday’s attack, noting that hate crimes had risen, and urged Congress to pass a hate-crimes bill introduced earlier this month, by two Asian-American legislators.

‘Horrific deadly attacks’

“The world has witnessed horrific deadly attacks, verbal and physical harassment, bullying in schools, workplace discrimination, incitement to hatred in the media and on social media platforms, and incendiary language by those in positions of power”, said the UN chief, in a statement issued through his Spokesperson.

In some countries, Asian women have been specifically targeted for attack, adding misogyny to the toxic mix of hatred”, he continued. “Thousands of incidents across the past year have perpetuated a centuries-long history of intolerance, stereotyping, scapegoating, exploitation and abuse.”

The reported spike in anti-Asian hate crimes surfaced early in the pandemic, with the first major outbreak being recorded in China.

The UN chief expressed his full support for all victims and families of those targeted, and “stands in solidarity with all those who face racism and other assaults on their human rights”, the statement concluded.

“This moment of challenge for all must be a time to uphold dignity for all”, he said.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden.Bei...

Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket

Authorities in Colorado responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket.Police in Boulder tweeted on Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.Its unclear if anyone has been injured, but a shirtless man w...

Australia, NZ say clear evidence of rights abuses in China's Xinjiang

Australia and New Zealands foreign ministers said on Tuesday there was clear evidence of human rights abuses in Xinjiang in China, and said they welcomed the sanctions imposed on Chinese officials by other Western nations. In a joint statem...

Rio Tinto to form indigenous advisory group after sacred site destruction fiasco

Miner Rio Tinto Ltd said on Tuesday it will form an indigenous advisory group to identify gaps in current protocols for managing indigenous culture in Australia, months after destruction of a sacred heritage site for a mine.The worlds bigge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021