Left Menu

U.S. jury convicts Honduran man in drug trafficking case linked to President Hernandez

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 03:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 03:42 IST
U.S. jury convicts Honduran man in drug trafficking case linked to President Hernandez

A New York jury on Monday found a Honduran man accused of criminal dealings with the country's President Juan Orlando Hernandez and other high-ranking officials guilty on three counts of drug trafficking and related weapons charges. Prosecutors said Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez, who was arrested in Miami in March 2020, smuggled drugs into the United States with the help of Hernandez, who has been president since 2014.

The verdict is the latest case to allege Hernandez has been involved in drug trafficking to the United States, despite millions in U.S. security assistance to Honduras, which prosecutors during the trial called a "narco-state." "Juan Orlando Hernandez didn't just want the defendant's cash, he wanted access to the defendant's cocaine," assistant U.S. attorney Michael Lockard said, referring to a cocaine lab Fuentes was said to have controlled in Honduras.

An accountant at the firm where Hernandez and Fuentes were said to have met said he saw Fuentes pay Hernandez $25,000 in bribes for access to the cocaine lab and protection. A Honduran drug gang boss also testified to paying bribes to Hernandez. Hernandez denies any wrongdoing, saying captured traffickers have faked evidence to smear him and reduce their sentences.

Any narrative omitting the "95%" drop in drug trafficking his government had achieved was just "false testimony by narcos we defeated," Hernandez said on Twitter after the verdict. The U.S. Justice Department, which does not typically pursue serving foreign leaders, has not charged Hernandez with a crime.

U.S. prosecutors are seeking life in prison for his brother, Tony Hernandez, a former Honduran congressman convicted of drug trafficking in 2019. They allege President Hernandez was a party to his brother's "state-sponsored drug trafficking conspiracy." The latest allegation against Hernandez could complicate efforts by the Biden administration to address the causes of migration from Central America, including Honduras.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden.Bei...

Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket

Authorities in Colorado responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket.Police in Boulder tweeted on Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.Its unclear if anyone has been injured, but a shirtless man w...

Australia, NZ say clear evidence of rights abuses in China's Xinjiang

Australia and New Zealands foreign ministers said on Tuesday there was clear evidence of human rights abuses in Xinjiang in China, and said they welcomed the sanctions imposed on Chinese officials by other Western nations. In a joint statem...

Rio Tinto to form indigenous advisory group after sacred site destruction fiasco

Miner Rio Tinto Ltd said on Tuesday it will form an indigenous advisory group to identify gaps in current protocols for managing indigenous culture in Australia, months after destruction of a sacred heritage site for a mine.The worlds bigge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021