Left Menu

U.S. trade chief Tai talks WTO, China, climate in first calls with counterparts

Tai, who was sworn in on Thursday, emphasized in calls to trade ministers the need to address climate change and racial equity in trade, and to work together to address concerns about forced labor and other issues related to China, her office said in a statement. U.S. allies have been anxious to start talks with Tai after years of tariffs and tensions during the previous administration of former President Donald Trump.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 04:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 04:06 IST
U.S. trade chief Tai talks WTO, China, climate in first calls with counterparts

New U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai pledged to rebuild alliances and actively engage on international trade on Monday in her first calls as the top U.S. trade negotiator with key partners and the World Trade Organization. Starting her first full week on the job, Tai told WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala that the Biden administration was committed to ensuring widespread access to COVID-19 vaccines, which the new WTO chief has made a priority.

"The two exchanged views on the future of trade and their shared commitment to economic empowerment through a worker-centered trade policy," USTR said in a statement, adding that they also discussed reform of the organization and its upcoming 12th Ministerial Meeting. Tai, who was sworn in on Thursday, emphasized in calls to trade ministers the need to address climate change and racial equity in trade, and to work together to address concerns about forced labor and other issues related to China, her office said in a statement.

U.S. allies have been anxious to start talks with Tai after years of tariffs and tensions during the previous administration of former President Donald Trump. The White House has said it will put new trade deals on hold until it completes a review of all of Trump's trade policies. Tai agreed with Canada's trade minister, Mary Ng, to pursue a ministerial-level meeting of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement's (USMCA) governing body, including Mexico's trade minister, the USTR office said.

Both officials also discussed the importance of fully implementing the pact, which went into effect last year, and building a partnership that supports underserved communities, USTR said. China was a key topic in calls with British trade minister Liz Truss and EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

USTR said Tai and Truss agreed to "work constructively to address unfair trade practices of non-market economies, such as China," including looking at issues such as use of forced labor. Britain said they resolved to collaborate on shared concerns at the Group of Seven and WTO.

They also agreed to work together on the pandemic and the longstanding dispute over aircraft subsidies, USTR said. Tai discussed her review of U.S.-UK free trade agreement talks conducted under the Trump administration and those talks would continue at the G7 ministerial meeting in March, it said.

Prospects for reaching a U.S.-UK deal are slim ahead of the expiration of congressional "trade promotion authority" this summer, sources said, but the two sides hope to work on other priorities, including global digital taxation talks. In her talks with Dombrovskis, Tai highlighted the importance of transatlantic trade and investment, and "emphasized her strong desire to build on a positive and productive relationship with the European Union," USTR said.

They also discussed their interest in resolving the aircraft subsidy dispute and addressing global steel and aluminum overcapacity.

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden.Bei...

Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket

Authorities in Colorado responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket.Police in Boulder tweeted on Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.Its unclear if anyone has been injured, but a shirtless man w...

Australia, NZ say clear evidence of rights abuses in China's Xinjiang

Australia and New Zealands foreign ministers said on Tuesday there was clear evidence of human rights abuses in Xinjiang in China, and said they welcomed the sanctions imposed on Chinese officials by other Western nations. In a joint statem...

Rio Tinto to form indigenous advisory group after sacred site destruction fiasco

Miner Rio Tinto Ltd said on Tuesday it will form an indigenous advisory group to identify gaps in current protocols for managing indigenous culture in Australia, months after destruction of a sacred heritage site for a mine.The worlds bigge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021