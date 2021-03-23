Left Menu

North Korean appears in U.S. court on sanctions-evasion money-laundering charges

A North Korean businessman accused by the United States of laundering money to circumvent U.S. and U.N. sanctions intended to curb his country's nuclear weapons program appeared in a U.S. court on Monday after extradition from Malaysia. The U.S. Justice Department said Mun Chol Myong, who it said was affiliated with North Korea's primary intelligence organization, the Reconnaissance General Bureau, was the first North Korean ever extradited to the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 04:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 04:22 IST
North Korean appears in U.S. court on sanctions-evasion money-laundering charges

A North Korean businessman accused by the United States of laundering money to circumvent U.S. and U.N. sanctions intended to curb his country's nuclear weapons program appeared in a U.S. court on Monday after extradition from Malaysia.

The U.S. Justice Department said Mun Chol Myong, who it said was affiliated with North Korea's primary intelligence organization, the Reconnaissance General Bureau, was the first North Korean ever extradited to the United States. It said Mun appeared in federal court in Washington, where he was indicted in May 2019 on six counts of money laundering, including conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Mun was arrested in Malaysia in 2019 after the United States accused him of laundering funds through front companies and issuing fraudulent documents to support illicit shipments to North Korea. He denied the allegations, saying they were politically motivated. His lawyer, public defender Michelle Peterson, declined to comment on the indictment, which was unsealed on Monday.

North Korea said on Friday it would sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia after the extradition. It called it a "nefarious act and unpardonably heavy crime" by Malaysian authorities, who had "offered our citizen as a sacrifice of the U.S. hostile move in defiance of the acknowledged international laws."

North Korea warned that Washington, "the backstage manipulator and main culprit of this incident," would be "made to pay a due price." U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week the Biden administration would complete a review of U.S. policy toward North Korea in the next few weeks.

The court papers indicated U.S. authorities had indicted others in the case, including "Chinese co-conspirator" companies and individuals whose names were redacted. The indictment said Mun had relocated to Malaysia from Singapore, where he had been employed by a firm called Sinsar Trading, which procured sanctioned luxury goods like liquor and tobacco.

It valued his alleged money-laundering transactions at over $1.5 million. John Demers, assistant attorney general for national security, said Mun's actions were aimed at evading both U.S. and U.N. sanctions.

"We will continue to use the long reach of our laws to protect the American people from sanctions evasion and other national security threats," he said in a statement. Alan Kohler, assistant director of the FBI's counterintelligence division, said bringing overseas defendants to justice was one of its biggest challenges, especially in the case of North Korea.

"We hope he will be the first of many," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief calls for halt to violence and abuse against Asians

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for a halt to all violence against Asians and people of Asian descent, the United Nations said.UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq on Monday said the secretary-general is profoundly concerned abou...

Hailing Britain's 'great spirit', Johnson marks COVID lockdown anniversary

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised the great spirit shown by Britain in tackling COVID-19, marking a year since the first lockdown by saying everyones efforts had allowed the country to start on the cautious road to easing rest...

Motor racing-Dumfries, marquess and former F1 team mate of Senna, dead at 62

Former Formula One driver and Le Mans winner Johnny Dumfries, who was a team mate to Brazilian Ayrton Senna at Lotus in 1986, has died at the age of 62, his family said on Monday. More formally known as John Colum Crichton-Stuart, the seven...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. Supreme Court to consider restoring Boston Marathon bombers death sentenceThe U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the federal governments bid to reinstate Boston Marath...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021