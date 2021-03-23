Following is a summary of current world news briefs. North Korea's Kim stressed to China's Xi the need to strengthen unity and cooperation: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed to China's President Xi Jinping the need to strengthen unity and cooperation between the two countries, North Korean state media KCNA reported on Tuesday. Kim made the remarks in a verbal message to China's Xi, following Xi's earlier remarks. U.N. calls for stop to 'horrific' sexual violence in Ethiopia's Tigray

A dozen top United Nations officials on Monday called for a stop to indiscriminate and targeted attacks against civilians in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, particularly calling out reports of rape and "other horrific forms of sexual violence." In a joint statement the officials, including U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock, rights chief Michelle Bachelet and refugee chief Filippo Grandi, called on the warring parties to protect civilians from human rights abuse, condemn sexual violence and hold perpetrators accountable. West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden. Beijing hit back immediately with punitive measures against the EU that appeared broader, including European lawmakers, diplomats, institutes and families, and banning their businesses from trading with China. U.N. chief concerned by rise in anti-Asian violence

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the rise of violence against Asians and people of Asian descent globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, a U.N. spokesman said on Monday. While the U.N. statement does not single out any countries, it comes after a shooting in Atlanta earlier this month left eight people dead, six of them Asian-American women. Uganda says it detains American over subversive activities

Uganda said late on Monday it had detained an American national for involvement in subversive activities amid a deadly crackdown against opponents of longtime President Yoweri Museveni that has drawn growing international censure. In a brief statement on its Facebook account, Uganda Police said it had arrested the American, Guy Smith, in a town in the country's west on Sunday. North Korean appears in U.S. court on sanctions-evasion money-laundering charges

A North Korean businessman accused by the United States of laundering money to circumvent U.S. and U.N. sanctions intended to curb his country's nuclear weapons program appeared in a U.S. court on Monday after extradition from Malaysia. The U.S. Justice Department said Mun Chol Myong, who it said was affiliated with North Korea's primary intelligence organization, the Reconnaissance General Bureau, was the first North Korean ever extradited to the United States. Biden sends envoys to Mexico, Guatemala asking help on migrant flow

U.S. officials will ask authorities in Mexico and Guatemala to help stem migrant traffic, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, as the Biden administration struggles to contain a burgeoning humanitarian challenge along the U.S. border with Mexico. President Joe Biden dispatched U.S. envoys, including White House border coordinator Roberta Jacobson, to the two countries on Monday for talks on how to manage the increase in the number of migrants heading for the U.S.-Mexican border. EU and U.S. sanctions step up pressure on Myanmar military over coup

The European Union and the United States on Monday imposed sanctions on individuals and groups linked to last month's military coup in Myanmar as the repression of pro-democracy protesters by security forces reached what Germany's foreign minister called "an unbearable" level. The EU sanctions marked the 27-nation bloc's most significant response since the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1. The 11 individuals targeted included General Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of the Myanmar military and head of the junta that has taken power. Israelis vote on Netanyahu again, after vaccination success

Israelis vote on Tuesday on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political survival in a fourth election in two years, with the veteran leader hoping his role in a rapid COVID-19 vaccine campaign will win him another term. Opinion polls show the race too close to call. Australia plans more flood evacuations as rains remain heavy

Australian authorities on Tuesday warned more evacuation orders may be issued as relentless rains pummelled the country's east coast, with several regions in Sydney's west facing the worst floods in half a century. The wild weather system pounding New South Wales (NSW) over the last three days was expected to gather more strength in the next 24 hours due to the combination of a tropical low over northern Western Australia and a coastal trough off the east.

