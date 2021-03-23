Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. Supreme Court to consider restoring Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the federal government's bid to reinstate Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others. The Justice Department, before former President Donald Trump left office, filed an appeal of a lower court's 2020 decision ordering a new trial over the sentence Tsarnaev should receive for the death penalty-eligible crimes for which he was convicted. South Dakota governor aims to block trans athletes from women's sports nationwide

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Monday urged fellow governors, high-profile athletes and everyday citizens nationwide to join an initiative seeking to bar transgender girls and women from participating in female sports. Noem, a Republican, announced her "Defend Title IX Now" effort three days after coming under fire from both sides of the political aisle for rejecting a bill that would ban students designated as male at birth from women's and girls' sports. U.N. chief concerned by rise in anti-Asian violence

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the rise of violence against Asians and people of Asian descent globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, a U.N. spokesman said on Monday. While the U.N. statement does not single out any countries, it comes after a shooting in Atlanta earlier this month left eight people dead, six of them Asian-American women. Inside border facility in Texas, migrants crowd together, new photos show

Separated into groups by walls of plastic sheeting, dozens of migrants lie on the floor, packed closely in together in recent photographs taken inside a U.S. border processing center in Donna, Texas. The photos were released on Monday and were provided to Reuters by Texas Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, whose office said they were taken over the weekend. U.S. Senate confirms Marty Walsh as next labor secretary in union win

The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed former union leader Marty Walsh, a son of Irish immigrants, as the next labor secretary, boosting Biden's efforts to expand workers' protection and delivering a win for the country's organized labor movement. His confirmation, by a 68-29 margin on Monday evening, is likely to have a major impact on U.S. workplace laws and regulations, including vigorous enforcement of occupational safety and health rules, overtime payments and proper administration of employee benefit plans. Former Missouri governor Greitens seeks open Senate seat

Eric Greitens, the Republican former Missouri governor who resigned in 2018 as he faced impeachment, said on Monday he will be running for the state's open Senate seat. "I have been so encouraged by the people of Missouri that I'm happy to announce tonight that I am running for the United States Senate to continue serving the people of Missouri," Greitens said in an interview with Fox News Channel. Trump ally Brooks due to announce whether he will run for U.S. Senate

U.S. Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama, a close ally of former President Donald Trump who helped lead a Republican effort to challenge the 2020 presidential election results in Congress, is expected to announce on Monday whether he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022. Brooks - a staunch conservative who was scheduled to appear at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama, with former Trump adviser Stephen Miller - is seen as a potential favorite to replace Republican Senator Richard Shelby. Shelby, 86, has announced his retirement. Georgia sheriff says still investigating spa shootings, won't comment further

A county sheriff said on Monday that his office is still investigating the killing of eight people at three Atlanta-area spas last week after murder charges were filed against a 21-year-old man. Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said in a written statement that despite interest "across the country and around the world" in the case, his department would not comment further on the investigation. Detention ordered for suspect in chemical spraying of U.S. Capitol officers

A judge in West Virginia ordered U.S. Capitol riots suspect George Pierre Tanios detained on charges he conspired with a friend to assault three police officers with chemical spray, including one officer who later died. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi lamented a "culture, radicalized by hate" that played out at the Capitol on Jan. 6 during a peaceful transition of power. Ghislaine Maxwell loses third bid for bail

A U.S. judge on Monday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's third request for bail, after the British socialite had offered to renounce her British and French citizenships if she were freed. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said Maxwell remained a "significant risk of flight" and that no conditions, including her proposed $28.5 million bail package, would reasonably assure she would show up in court.

