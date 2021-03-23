Left Menu

Shooting erupts at Colorado supermarket, bloodied man shown in handcuffs

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 05:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 05:56 IST
Shooting erupts at Colorado supermarket, bloodied man shown in handcuffs

Police in Boulder, Colorado, reported an "active shooter" at a grocery store on Monday, and aerial footage broadcast live from the scene by local media showed a bloodied man being escorted away in handcuffs and loaded into an ambulance. The Twitter alert from police said the incident unfolded at a King Soopers grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, a city at the eastern foot of the Rockies about 28 miles northwest of Denver.

Hours later, Boulder police issued a second tweet saying officers were responding to a report of an "armed, dangerous individual" at a separate location about 3 miles away, and that investigators were seeking to determine "if this is related to (the) King Soopers shooting." One man who said he was shopping inside the store with his wife told KCNC-TV that he heard three loud bangs he took for gunshots, and ran through the store with other customers to escape through a loading bay at the rear of the building.

He said the apparent shots sounded like they came from the checkout area at the front of the store. Video from the scene broadcast by local television station KDVR-TV showed a shirtless, bearded man in boxer shorts being led away in handcuffs, and one person on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance. The man in custody appeared to have a bloody leg.

Similar footage aired later by KCNC-TV showed the bloodied man in handcuffs being placed onto a stretcher and into the back of an ambulance. KCNC said no one else injured in the shooting was known to have been taken away by ambulance from the scene. A Boulder Community Health spokesman, Rich Sheehan, said one person taken by ambulance to the hospital from the supermarket was undergoing medical treatment, but Sheehan declined to describe the nature of injuries or the patient's condition.

Dean Schiller, who described himself as a journalist and who was live-streaming footage from the scene for a YouTube channel identified as ZFG Videography, said in interviews with local media he heard what sounded like gunshots as he exited the grocery store. Schiller also said he saw three apparent shooting victims, but had no information about their conditions. A short time later in a parking lot outside the store, Schiller said, he saw police officers surround a sport utility vehicle as they ordered its occupants to come out.

TV news footage showed police leading customers and workers out of the store with hands on their heads. Aerial footage also showed a heavy law enforcement presence outside the supermarket, along with at least two ambulances. Table Mesa is home to the hilltop laboratory of the National Center for Atmospheric Research. The supermarket is located about 2 miles from the University of Colorado's flagship campus.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said on Twitter he was monitoring events unfolding in Boulder, adding, "My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy." The FBI said on Twitter that its agents were assisting local police in the investigation of the supermarket shooting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar off recent highs as investors look to Fed, Yellen for bond clues

The U.S. dollar hovered below recent highs on Tuesday as investors looked to fresh comments from top U.S. policy makers to gauge how far they would allow U.S. bond yields to rise. The Turkish lira showed some sign of stability following a 7...

Germany in race against time to vaccinate against COVID-19 - Merkel

Germany is in a race against time to vaccinate its population against COVID-19 as infection rates rise and more transmissible variants of the coronavirus spread, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said early on Tuesday.We are now in a very ser...

Multiple people killed at Colorado supermarket: Police

A shooting at a Colorado supermarket killed multiple people, including a police officer, and a suspect was in custody, authorities said.Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference on Monday that the suspect was being trea...

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

Google said Monday it is making some changes to the interface of Google Chat on the web chat.google.com. The redesigned interface looks similar to that of Chat in Gmail, the company said.Besides the visual interface updates, Google is also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021