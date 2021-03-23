Left Menu

Colorado supermarket shooting claims 'multiple' lives, suspect arrested, police say

Police said they had few immediate details of the shooting and no known motive for the violence, which unfolded at about 3 p.m. at a King Soopers grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, a city at the eastern foot of the Rockies about 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver. Commander Kerry Yamaguchi of the Boulder Police Department told reporters that investigators were just starting to process the crime scene and that he did not know precisely how many people died in the shooting.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 07:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 07:00 IST
Colorado supermarket shooting claims 'multiple' lives, suspect arrested, police say

Multiple people were killed, including a police officer, in a shooting on Monday at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and a suspect injured in the incident was arrested, authorities told a news conference hours later. Police said they had few immediate details of the shooting and no known motive for the violence, which unfolded at about 3 p.m. at a King Soopers grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, a city at the eastern foot of the Rockies about 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver.

Commander Kerry Yamaguchi of the Boulder Police Department told reporters that investigators were just starting to process the crime scene and that he did not know precisely how many people died in the shooting. "We had multiple people who were killed in this incident, and I’m sorry to have to report that one of them was a Boulder police officer," Yamaguchi said.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said the number of dead was known to law enforcement and would be made public later. Yamaguchi said the person taken into custody was believed to be the only individual with injuries who survived the bloodshed. He gave no details about the suspect.

But video footage from the scene broadcast earlier by local television stations showed a shirtless, bearded man in boxer shorts being led away from the store in handcuffs, before he was placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. The man in custody appeared to have a bloody leg and was limping as he walked. Yamaguchi also said that a second incident reported by police at an apartment building 3 miles (5 km) away as being possibly connected to the supermarket shooting turned out to be unrelated.

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar off recent highs as investors look to Fed, Yellen for bond clues

The U.S. dollar hovered below recent highs on Tuesday as investors looked to fresh comments from top U.S. policy makers to gauge how far they would allow U.S. bond yields to rise. The Turkish lira showed some sign of stability following a 7...

Germany in race against time to vaccinate against COVID-19 - Merkel

Germany is in a race against time to vaccinate its population against COVID-19 as infection rates rise and more transmissible variants of the coronavirus spread, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said early on Tuesday.We are now in a very ser...

Multiple people killed at Colorado supermarket: Police

A shooting at a Colorado supermarket killed multiple people, including a police officer, and a suspect was in custody, authorities said.Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference on Monday that the suspect was being trea...

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

Google said Monday it is making some changes to the interface of Google Chat on the web chat.google.com. The redesigned interface looks similar to that of Chat in Gmail, the company said.Besides the visual interface updates, Google is also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021