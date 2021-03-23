Left Menu

China to promote use of safe international travel pass with Russia

Beijing | Updated: 23-03-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 09:30 IST
China to promote use of safe international travel pass with Russia
China will promote the use of a safe international travel pass for trips with Russia, senior diplomat Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

Wang, the foreign minister, and a state councilor made the remarks during a joint news briefing with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

