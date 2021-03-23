Left Menu

China summons EU envoy to protest against Xinjiang sanctions

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-03-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 10:04 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had summoned the European Union's ambassador, Nicolas Chapuis, to make a "solemn protest" against sanctions the bloc imposed on Chinese officials over human rights abuses in far western Xinjiang.

In a statement, the ministry said Vice Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Chapuis the EU should recognise the seriousness of its error and correct it to prevent further damage to ties with China.

