China summons EU envoy to protest against Xinjiang sanctions

China summons EU envoy to protest against Xinjiang sanctionsReuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-03-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 10:04 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had summoned the European Union's ambassador, Nicolas Chapuis, to make a "solemn protest" against sanctions the bloc imposed on Chinese officials over human rights abuses in far western Xinjiang.
In a statement, the ministry said Vice Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Chapuis the EU should recognise the seriousness of its error and correct it to prevent further damage to ties with China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- European Union's
- Xinjiang
- China
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Game of drones: Chinese giant DJI hit by U.S. tensions, staff defections
Chinese-flagged vessel runs aground off Mauritius
Taiwan President Tsai visits naval base amid Chinese threats
Chinese official in Hong Kong says electoral changes needed to close 'loopholes'
Chinese official says HK electoral changes will "protect" international role