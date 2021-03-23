FACTBOX-Major mass shootings in the United States

A mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado on Monday has left 10 people dead, including a police officer. Police gave few immediate details of the shooting, which unfolded at about 3 p.m. at the King Soopers grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, a city northwest of Denver.

Below is a list of major mass shootings in the United States in recent history: - ATLANTA, March 16, 2021 - Eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were shot dead in a string of attacks at day spas in and around Atlanta, and a man suspected of carrying out the shootings was arrested in southern Georgia.

- GREENVILLE, July 5, 2020 - Ten people were shot in a Greenville, South Carolina, nightclub in an outburst of suspected gang-related violence that killed two people and critically injured two others, police said. - MILWAUKEE, Feb 26, 2020- A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewing complex in Milwaukee, killing five co-workers before he was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

- ILLINOIS, Feb. 15, 2019 - Gary Martin, 45, opened fire at an Illinois factory after receiving notice of termination from his job there, killing five workers and wounding five policemen before he was slain by police. - EL PASO, Aug. 3, 2019 - A man fatally shot 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. A statement, believed to have been written by the suspect, called the attack "a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas." Authorities arrested the shooter.

- DAYTON, Aug. 4, 2019 - A gunman dressed in body armor opened fire in downtown Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people including his sister and wounding 27 others. Police killed the shooter. - VIRGINIA BEACH, May 31, 2019 - A disgruntled public utility employee opened fire with a handgun on co-workers at a municipal building in Virginia, killing 12 people and wounding at least four before he was fatally shot by police.

- THOUSAND OAKS, Nov. 7, 2018 - A former Marine combat veteran killed 12 people in a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, a suburb of Los Angeles. He then killed himself. - TREE OF LIFE, Oct. 27, 2018 - A gunman burst into the Tree of Life synagogue near Pittsburgh with a semi-automatic rifle and three handguns as he fired on congregants gathered for a Sabbath service, killing 11.

- SANTA FE, Texas, May 18, 2018 - A 17-year-old student dressed in a trench coat and armed with a shotgun and pistol opened fire at his high school outside Houston, killing nine students and a teacher, before surrendering to officers. - PARKLAND, Feb. 14, 2018 - A former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, opened fire with an assault-style rifle, killing 17 students and educators.

- SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Nov. 5, 2017 - A man thrown out of the U.S. Air Force for beating his wife and child shot 26 people fatally at a rural Texas church where his in-laws worshipped before killing himself. - LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2017 - A gunman opened fire on a country music festival from a 32nd-floor hotel suite, killing 58 people and wounding 564 others before taking his own life.

- ORLANDO, June 12, 2016 - A gunman fatally shot 49 people at Pulse, a gay nightclub, before he was shot dead by police. - SAN BERNARDINO, Dec. 2, 2015 - A husband and wife killed 14 people at a workplace holiday party in San Bernardino in Southern California before dying in a shootout with police.

- ROSEBURG, Oct 1, 2015 - A gunman stalked onto an Oregon college campus and opened fire, killing nine people and wounding seven before police shot him to death. - CHARLESTON, June 17, 2015 - A White supremacist killed nine Black churchgoers at a church in Charleston, South Carolina. He was sentenced to death.

- WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 16, 2013 - A former Navy reservist working as a government contractor killed 12 people at the Washington Navy Yard. He was shot dead by police. - NEWTOWN, Dec. 14, 2012 - A heavily armed gunman killed 26 people, including 20 children from five- to 10-years old, in a rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

- AURORA, July 20, 2012 - A masked gunman killed 12 people and wounded 70 others at a cinema in Aurora, Colorado. He received multiple life sentences. - FORT HOOD, Nov. 5, 2009 - An army major and psychiatrist opened fire at Fort Hood, a U.S. Army base in Texas, killing 13 people.

