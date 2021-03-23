Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, Mar 23
- Biden administration urges US court to certify Indias request to extradite Tahawwur Rana.- Indian envoy urges corporate sector to help realise full potential of India-US relationship.- 10 people killed in Colorado supermarket shooting.- Stories relating to COVID-19, its new strains and vaccines from multiple datelines. - Updates on political developments in Myanmar and Nepal.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 10:06 IST
