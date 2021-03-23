BJP parliamentary party meeting underway
A meeting of the BJP parliamentary party is underway at Parliament premises in the national capital on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is present at the meeting.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 10:20 IST
A meeting of the BJP parliamentary party is underway at Parliament premises in the national capital on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is present at the meeting. Earlier the parliamentary party meeting was scheduled for March 17 but was cancelled due to the death of Ram Swaroop Sharma, a party MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.
A weekly BJP parliamentary party meeting was held on March 10, which took place after almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the previous meeting, briefed the BJP MPs on the government's plans to celebrate 75 years of the nation's Independence.
The Prime Minister also asked parliamentarians to be present in both the Houses and maintain discipline while participating in the proceedings. The Prime Minister also spoke about the hardships of the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also listed the natural calamities and their impact on nations including India during the previous meet. (ANI)
