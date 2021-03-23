Left Menu

Pune BJP MP, MLAs write to PM, seek more COVID-19 vaccines for district

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat and other party MLAs from Pune on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in increasing the COVID-19 vaccine quota for Pune district.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-03-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 10:34 IST
BJP Pune MP Girish Bapat (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat and other party MLAs from Pune on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in increasing the COVID-19 vaccine quota for Pune district. The letter also put forth a proposition to open up the vaccination process for people above age 30 to help contain the spread of the infection in the city.

On Friday, the Pune city administration had increased the COVID-19 testing up to 12,000 a day to combat the virus in wake of a spike in the number of the infection. The active number of cases in Maharashtra stood at 2,11,416 on Tuesday till 8 am.

Pune reported as many as 4,321 positive cases and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. Currently, the number of active cases in the district is 40,092. (ANI)

