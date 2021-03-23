Left Menu

Slain Colorado officer, father of seven, sought new life away from front line dangers

A U.S. police officer killed in a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket on Monday had seven children and had been looking for a new job in order to protect his family, his father said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 10:47 IST
Slain Colorado officer, father of seven, sought new life away from front line dangers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A U.S. police officer killed in a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket on Monday had seven children and had been looking for a new job in order to protect his family, his father said. The shooting in Boulder, Colorado, left nine other people dead while a suspect injured in the violence was arrested, authorities told a news conference late on Monday. Officer Eric Talley was the first on the scene, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said, lauding his intervention as "heroic."

Talley, 51, had joined the police just over a decade ago and had been looking to eventually find a new line of work, his father Homer said in a statement issued to local media. "He was looking for a job to keep himself off of the front lines and was learning to be a drone operator. He didn't want to put his family through something like this," Homer Talley said.

"He had seven children. The youngest is seven-years-old. He loved his kids and his family more than anything." Amid an outpouring of grief, a man named Jeremy Herko who said he'd met Talley at "the academy," described him as one of his best friends.

"He was a devout Christian, he had to buy a 15-passenger van to haul all his kids around, and he was the nicest guy in the world," Herko wrote in a Facebook post. The Boulder Police Department tweeted a photo of Talley in uniform. "Rest In peace Officer Eric Talley. Your service will never be forgotten," the department said.

Talley was featured in a 2013 article as one of three police officers who helped save ducks stuck in a drainage ditch. He waded into calf-deep water to rescue the ducks from the pipes, according to the article in the Boulder Daily Camera newspaper.

Talley is the sixth on-duty death in the Boulder Police Department's history and the first officer killed in the line of duty since 1994, the Boulder Daily Camera reported. "He was, by all accounts, one of the outstanding officers at the Boulder Police Department, and his life was cut far too short," said Michael Dougherty, the Boulder County district attorney.

The bloodshed in Boulder marked the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week, following gun violence last week that left eight people dead in the wider Atlanta area. A 21-year-old man has been charged with those killings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Agency: 1/4 of civilian casualties in Yemen are children

Children constituted a quarter of civilian casualties over the last three years in Yemens grinding war between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the internationally recognized government, a child relief agency said Tuesday. More than 2,300 chil...

Australian police find nothing criminal in Vatican fund transfers

Australian police said on Tuesday that they had found nothing criminal in the transfer of A9.5 million 7.3 million from the Vatican to Australia between 2014 and 2020.Financial crime watchdog AUSTRAC scrutinised the transactions after Itali...

UP college student found with severe burns dies during treatment

A college student, who was found with severe burns along a national highway in Uttar Pradeshs Shahjahanpur district last month, succumbed to injuries at a hospital during treatment, police said on Tuesday.The BA second-year student was stud...

NRC correction, flood control, protection of rights find place in BJP's poll manifesto for Assam

BJP national president J P Nadda on Tuesday released the partys manifesto for Assam assembly polls, promising to protect the political rights of people through a delimitation exercise.The party also made ten commitments in the manifesto -- ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021